5 Georgia online nursing programs on Princeton Review’s list of best in U.S.

For nurses wanting to continue their education, an online master’s program might be the best option. Although these programs have become as rigorous as their on-campus counterparts, they offer flexibility, affordability, access to innovative technologies, students from a diversity of career backgrounds and global opportunities, according to the Princeton Review.
The Princeton Review recently announced its list of the best online nursing school master’s programs, and Georgia has five on the list. The list is alphabetical, so there isn’t a numerical ranking.
Clayton State University is a public institution in Morrow. The Online Master of Science in Nursing program has an enrollment of about 60 students. The program costs roughly $390 per credit hour. The application deadline is Jan. 15.
Georgia College & State University is a public institution in Milledgeville. The Online Master of Science in Nursing program has an enrollment of about 140 students, and the program costs about $370 per credit hour. The application deadline is March 1.
Kennesaw State University is a public institution in Kennesaw. The Online Master of Science in Nursing program has an enrollment of about 20 students. The program costs roughly $380 per credit hour. The application deadline is set for June 1.
University of North Georgia is a public institution in Dahlonega. The Online Master of Science in Nursing program has an enrollment of about 10 students, and the program costs about $300 per credit hour. The application deadline is rolling.
University of West Georgia is a public institution in Carrollton. With an enrollment of about 100 students, the Online Master of Science in Nursing program costs about $410 per credit hour. The application deadline is rolling.
