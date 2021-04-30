5 Georgia online nursing programs on Princeton Review’s list of best in U.S.

Georgia College & State University is a public institution in Milledgeville. The Online Master of Science in Nursing program has an enrollment of about 140 students, and the program costs about $370 per credit hour. The application deadline is March 1.

Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw State University is a public institution in Kennesaw. The Online Master of Science in Nursing program has an enrollment of about 20 students. The program costs roughly $380 per credit hour. The application deadline is set for June 1.

University of North Georgia

University of North Georgia is a public institution in Dahlonega. The Online Master of Science in Nursing program has an enrollment of about 10 students, and the program costs about $300 per credit hour. The application deadline is rolling.

University of West Georgia

University of West Georgia is a public institution in Carrollton. With an enrollment of about 100 students, the Online Master of Science in Nursing program costs about $410 per credit hour. The application deadline is rolling.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.