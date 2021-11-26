5 facts about eggnog

5 Delicious , Facts About , Eggnog.1. George Washington served it.Our first president apparently enjoyed serving eggnog during Christmas at Mount Vernon.His version included whiskey, rye, rum and sherry.2. It most likely originated in Medieval Times.Most historians trace eggnog back to posset, a hot milk-based drink comprised of spices and wine, which became popular as early as the 14th century.3. It’s named after a mug.The word nog comes from noggin, which is a small wooden mug typically used to drink ale.4. Eggnog is sometimes referred to as a "Hell's Angel.".In the 1932 novel Cold Comfort Farm, the protagonist whips up a Hell’s Angel: 1 egg, 2 ounces of brandy, 1 teaspoon of cream and some ice.5. National Eggnog Day is Dec. 24..Find your favorite eggnog recipe and dive in!