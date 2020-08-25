Dreaming of modern design? Here’s where to start

A main idea in modern design is eliminating excess clutter or extra items. And with more folks spending time at home amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, you may find yourself sorting and purging some unneeded items from your space.

“One of the key beliefs behind the modern design movement is the idea that ‘form follows function,’” according to the Spruce. “In other words, the design of all furnishings and decorative objects should reflect its intended purpose, and if a furnishing, decor or decorating detail does not have a practical purpose, then it can be eliminated.”

When adding modern design touches to your space, there are some pillars of the style to consider. First and foremost, it’s all about the neutral colors and natural materials. Modern design also tends to favor open-concept floor plans, the website House Beautiful notes.

“Basically, you want as few walls as possible. Furniture, instead, should differentiate spaces, like a kitchen counter providing a visual distinction from a living or dining room. Abundant natural light is also necessary to help a space feel more airy and open, so windows are kept unadorned,” according to House Beautiful.

However, you can also make your modern design dreams come true without taking down walls. Integrating functional materials and eliminating excess is a good place to start.

“Clean lines over curves. Neutral colors and natural materials over bold hues and synthetic materials and patterns,” interior designer, Natalie Myers, told House Beautiful.