5 Atlanta condos you can get for less than $300,000

Sky Lofts new condos offer new homes at affordable prices.

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Perhaps you want to leave apartment life behind but homeownership isn’t on your radar. In that case, you may want to experience city life with a bit more room to spread out.

Condos could fit the bill.

Several of them are on the market in Atlanta and they offer more affordability than you might expect — under $300,000 to be exact.

Check out these five condos that you can purchase without breaking the bank. Several options have had price cuts, too.

1075 Peachtree Walk NE UNIT A119 - $220,000

Just because this condo is a one-bedroom doesn’t mean it is short on space. There is additional office space in the bedroom and a spacious living/dining room. When you want to venture out, the Beltline and Piedmont Park are close by. Plus, there’s access to MARTA.

1101 Juniper St NE APT 1523 - $263,000

A penthouse location and a view of the city can be yours in Midtown. This offers a floor plan that provides lots of natural light and there’s a modern bathroom with a washer and dryer closet inside. Aside from amenities such as a fitness center and a fenced-in dog park, there’s also a rooftop.

198 Ponce De Leon Ave NE - $175,000

A condo at the highly-desired Masselton is yours for under $200,000. Next to Mary Mac’s Tea Room and the Fox Theater, there’s convenient access to local haunts when the timing is right.

87 Peachtree St SW APT 308 - $215,000

You can live in this one-of-a-kind historic loft for just over $200,000. This condo blends industrial design with a touch of farmhouse flair. There’s also the rare find of a completely functional rooftop experience with a fitness center and community herbal garden.

679 Durant Pl NE APT I - $259,000

There’s a long history tied to this condo at The Tyree, but this unit has modern technology. Although it’s one of the oldest garden apartment buildings in the city, it’s equipped with Google Fiber. There is also a modernized kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floors.

