4 popular exercises that trainers avoid to prevent injuries

American kettlebell swing

Proper posture and technique can make the difference between building muscle and being injured, Jay Rose, the co-founder of Phase SiX told HuffPost when explaining why he steers clear of American kettlebell swings.

“The overhead position can put excessive strain on the shoulder, lower back and neck, especially if the lifter has poor shoulder mobility or lack of necessary strength to control the kettlebell in the overhead position.”

Weighted planks

Planks can be a great way to build that perfect set of abs, but weighted planks can cause real problems.

“Loading a plank with weight can often lead to compromised form like a sway in the low back, which means you’ve released your core engagement, and/or unnecessary tension in the traps and neck as we focus on simply resisting against the weight,” said Jessica Aronoff, head trainer at the ness, a dance-based fitness studio in New York.

Loaded back squats

Whether you use a Smith machine or a free barbell, squatting with heavy loads can help build strength and muscle, but it can also damage multiple areas of the body.

“Most of the general population is lacking freedom in their body and they’re tight in certain areas that will not allow them to be able to back squat efficiently,” celebrity trainer Don Saladino told Insider.