3 ways exercise helps you age gracefully

Exercise can benefit you at any age. But there are particular benefits when it comes to aging.
“Exercise is almost always good for people of any age,” Chhanda Dutta, Ph.D., chief of the Clinical Gerontology Branch at the National Institute on Aging, told WebMD. “Exercise can help make you stronger, prevent bone loss, improve balance and coordination, lift your mood, boost your memory and ease the symptoms of many chronic conditions.”
Exercise can relieve symptoms from heart disease, asthma, diabetes and back pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Here are three ways Time magazine reported physical activity can help you age gracefully.
Boosts cognition
The National Institute on Aging says exercising can benefit cognitive function. The ability to quickly shift between tasks, plan activities and ignore irrelevant information are possible improvements. Exercise can also boost your mood. Endurance activities such as cycling, walking or dancing can circulate mood-boosting chemicals.
Improves bone density
Movement can strengthen bones.
“Because bone is living tissue, it changes over time in response to the forces placed upon it,” OrthoInfo reported. “When you exercise regularly, your bone adapts by building more bone and becoming denser. This improvement in bone requires good nutrition, including adequate calcium and Vitamin D.”
Builds muscle strength
SilverSneakers reported strengthening your largest muscle groups will lead to better performance of daily tasks, including carrying groceries, climbing stairs and playing with grandchildren.
“Researchers at the University of Alabama found that resistance training is safe and effective for older adults, with rates of injuries extremely low and similar across all ages and intensities,” according to Time.
