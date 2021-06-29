3 ways exercise helps you age gracefully

Improves bone density

Movement can strengthen bones.

“Because bone is living tissue, it changes over time in response to the forces placed upon it,” OrthoInfo reported. “When you exercise regularly, your bone adapts by building more bone and becoming denser. This improvement in bone requires good nutrition, including adequate calcium and Vitamin D.”

Builds muscle strength

SilverSneakers reported strengthening your largest muscle groups will lead to better performance of daily tasks, including carrying groceries, climbing stairs and playing with grandchildren.

“Researchers at the University of Alabama found that resistance training is safe and effective for older adults, with rates of injuries extremely low and similar across all ages and intensities,” according to Time.

