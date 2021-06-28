3 easy ways to keep looking your best after 50

You can’t control the inevitability of aging. But you can control aging gracefully.
Several experts spoke to Eat This, Not That about how to look your best after 50. Here are three of their tips.
Apply sunscreen to your neck and hands
You probably know to wear sunscreen on your face even if it’s cloudy. But don’t forget two key areas that show aging: the neck and hands.
“Hands get similar levels of UV damage from the sun,” Dr. Richard Torbeck, assistant professor in dermatology at Mount Sinai in New York City, told Prevention. It’s best to begin applying sunscreen to your hands and neck early. Still, using SPF even after spots appear can help them fade.
Limit caffeine consumption
According to Statistica, 70% of older adults consumed coffee in 2020. But doing so can sap moisture from your body.
“Caffeine is like any other diuretic; it can make you excrete fluid, and deplete your body of moisture,” Dr. Ranella Hirsch, a dermatologist and former president of the American Society of Cosmetic Dermatology & Aesthetic Surgery, told Health. “Anything dehydrating can dehydrate your skin, making it look dull and aged.”
Go on a hike
A 2014 study has shown how exercise can help men delay aging-related changes.
“Hiking is an excellent activity for dual tasking since it requires movement, balance, vision, proprioception, decision-making, all great cognitive activities that occur while you are working your legs, your lungs and your heart,” Dr. Dan Ritchie, founder of The Functional Aging Institute, said in a press release. “This can have a powerful anti-aging effect.”
