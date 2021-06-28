3 easy ways to keep looking your best after 50

“Caffeine is like any other diuretic; it can make you excrete fluid, and deplete your body of moisture,” Dr. Ranella Hirsch, a dermatologist and former president of the American Society of Cosmetic Dermatology & Aesthetic Surgery, told Health. “Anything dehydrating can dehydrate your skin, making it look dull and aged.”

Go on a hike

A 2014 study has shown how exercise can help men delay aging-related changes.

“Hiking is an excellent activity for dual tasking since it requires movement, balance, vision, proprioception, decision-making, all great cognitive activities that occur while you are working your legs, your lungs and your heart,” Dr. Dan Ritchie, founder of The Functional Aging Institute, said in a press release. “This can have a powerful anti-aging effect.”

