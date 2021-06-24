New fracture setting method offers more comfortable recovery

“No fracture is the same as the other, this is one of the absolute advantages of the material,” Malkoch said. “A surgeon can tailor the fixation plate according to the patient’s bone shape and the structure of the fracture. The hospital also does not have to store metal plates.”

Metal isn’t always involved in treating fractures. That includes older adults.

“Treatment can range from rest or splinting the bone to joint replacement or surgery to realign and stabilize the bones with pins, a nail, plates and screws,” Dr. Eric Novack, Phoenix-based orthopedic surgeon told Honor Health.

If surgery is required, the right type depends on the nature of the bone break.

“Choosing the right type of surgery — whether it’s to realign the bones so they can heal or a partial or total joint replacement — depends on the location of the fracture and whether blood supply to the area has been affected,” Novack said.