3 unique places to stay the next time you travel the Southeast

You won’t get to your destination by car at these Carolina treehouses. Instead, you’ll travel by canoe and paddle 13 miles down the cypress-lined Edisto River and escape to privacy along the riverbank.

An ideal getaway for outdoorsy types, you can cook dinner on the grill, relax in the hammock and fall asleep under a canopy of trees surrounded by the music of nature. Treehouses range from small to large and can sleep between two to eight people, depending on the size. It’s advised children younger than 11 do not stay in the treehouses but feel free to bring older kids and make the getaway a family affair.

Those who wish to make their trip to the river in a single day can book one with Carolina Heritage Outfitters and rent a canoe or kayak.

1 Livery Lane, St. George, South Carolina. (843) 563-5051

Take a trip to the 18th-century when you visit Williamsburg, Virginia and stay in colonial guest houses in the Colonial Williamsburg History Area. Choose from a 2-bedroom or 3-bedroom guest home or opt for a single-room guest house. Each space is fitted with modern amenities, but you’ll be surrounded by the architecture and decor of another place in time. Amenities include a golf course, tennis club and spa along with shuttle service and a lounge.

310 S England St, Williamsburg, Virginia. (855)-231-7240.