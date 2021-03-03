3 unique places to stay the next time you travel the Southeast

Sure, Georgia is home to several spots that are worth visiting, but what about heading beyond state lines to see what there is to offer?
The southeastern United States has lots of sights to see — from striking waterfalls to wetlands and historic sites, you won’t have any shortage of options to explore. Best of all, you don’t have to stay in a run-of-the-mill hotel while you’re at it.
Three places in the region can offer a unique atmosphere between daytime and nighttime treks and activities. Trip Savy compiled a list of quirky spots to travel to in the Southeast. Here are three of them you should consider booking for your next getaway.
Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel - Chattanooga, Tennessee
In the heart of downtown Chattanooga is a hotel that’s considered a beacon of history. The Choo Choo Hotel was initially Terminal Station, which opened in 1909. Years later, it was saved from demolition by a group of local businessmen. Inspired by the theme of the “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” which was what a newspaper dubbed the little locomotive that ran along the railway and was the song made famous by Glenn Miller’s orchestra in 1941, a group of businessmen invested $4 million to transform it into a unique vacation complex.
Today, the 145-room hotel is surrounded by shops and restaurants and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974. It’s one of Chattanooga’s first historic preservation efforts.
1400 Market St, Chattanooga, Tennessee. (423) 266-5000
Edisto Treehouses - South Carolina
You won’t get to your destination by car at these Carolina treehouses. Instead, you’ll travel by canoe and paddle 13 miles down the cypress-lined Edisto River and escape to privacy along the riverbank.
An ideal getaway for outdoorsy types, you can cook dinner on the grill, relax in the hammock and fall asleep under a canopy of trees surrounded by the music of nature. Treehouses range from small to large and can sleep between two to eight people, depending on the size. It’s advised children younger than 11 do not stay in the treehouses but feel free to bring older kids and make the getaway a family affair.
Those who wish to make their trip to the river in a single day can book one with Carolina Heritage Outfitters and rent a canoe or kayak.
1 Livery Lane, St. George, South Carolina. (843) 563-5051
Colonial Williamsburg History Area - Williamsburg, Virginia
Take a trip to the 18th-century when you visit Williamsburg, Virginia and stay in colonial guest houses in the Colonial Williamsburg History Area. Choose from a 2-bedroom or 3-bedroom guest home or opt for a single-room guest house. Each space is fitted with modern amenities, but you’ll be surrounded by the architecture and decor of another place in time. Amenities include a golf course, tennis club and spa along with shuttle service and a lounge.
310 S England St, Williamsburg, Virginia. (855)-231-7240.