3 simple tips for aging in place successfully

Explore 3 ways exercise helps you age gracefully

Consult with your doctor

Geriatricians can help ease your concerns or that of a loved one when it comes to monitoring your age-related health needs. They can assist you with seeing the big picture, Johns Hopkins geriatrician Michele Bellantoni said.

“Geriatricians specialize in the healthcare needs of people who are aging,” Johns Hopkins geriatrician Dr. Samuel C. Durso told the hospital website. “As we get older, our bodies change. The kinds of conditions we have and how those conditions interact with each other differs from what adults under the age of 60 typically experience.

Observe your usual routine with a family member

Taking a day to keep track of your typical routine will help you pinpoint where you may need some assistance. That can be in the form of renovations or needing a loved one nearby. It can also help you recognize where you spend the majority of your time. This can be useful for knowing where to place emergency response systems, such as a medical alert.

