3 simple tips for aging in place successfully

Aging in place doesn’t have to be complicated.
A 2018 AARP survey found that 76% of Americans 50 and older would rather stay in their current residence as they age. Seventy-seven percent would like to remain in their community for as long as possible.
“Aging in place means a person being able to live in the place of their choice without losing their quality of life when they reach senior age. But ideally what aging in place should be addressing is not just to maintain the quality of life that the person is used to, but also to make it better whenever possible,” SeniorLiving.org explained.
TechRadar has a few tips on how to age in place successfully. Here’s how you can get started.
Determine whether aging in place is right for you
Aging in place may require some adjustments. Expensive home modifications and emotional ties to your dwelling should be considered. Think about whether family members are nearby to offer help. Consider how active you are and nearby facilities that can help with that.
Consult with your doctor
Geriatricians can help ease your concerns or that of a loved one when it comes to monitoring your age-related health needs. They can assist you with seeing the big picture, Johns Hopkins geriatrician Michele Bellantoni said.
“Geriatricians specialize in the healthcare needs of people who are aging,” Johns Hopkins geriatrician Dr. Samuel C. Durso told the hospital website. “As we get older, our bodies change. The kinds of conditions we have and how those conditions interact with each other differs from what adults under the age of 60 typically experience.
Observe your usual routine with a family member
Taking a day to keep track of your typical routine will help you pinpoint where you may need some assistance. That can be in the form of renovations or needing a loved one nearby. It can also help you recognize where you spend the majority of your time. This can be useful for knowing where to place emergency response systems, such as a medical alert.
