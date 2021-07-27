277-unit housing development coming to Chosewood Park

Chosewood Park is on its way to welcoming a new multi-unit housing complex.
The southeast Atlanta neighborhood will say goodbye to the former home of Antioch Baptist Church of Atlanta to make way for the complex.
What Now Atlanta reported developers Thrive Residential filed a demolition permit for the building at 420 McDonough Boulevard, which is next to the Sawtell Avenue intersection. The filing comes after another for demolition permits for four single-story buildings on the site.
Development plans obtained by the website show 277 condominiums and single-family detached homes are planned. There will also be 435 parking spaces. Three-bedroom units will make up the bulk of the complex at 137. That’s followed by 102 two-bedroom units and 39 one-bedroom units. They’ll range from the low $200,000s for a one-bedroom condo to the mid $500,000s for a three-bedroom dwelling.
The address was once home to Antioch Baptist Church of Atlanta. According to What Now Atlanta, it was sold to 420 MCD LLC for $275,000 in 2015.
Most recently, 420 McDonough Blvd was home to the Chosewood Healing Arts center and Chosewood Ballroom. The 4,500 square foot event space could seat 300 people and was available for by-the-event rentals or on a recurring basis, according to the website.
“We are sad to say that the Ballroom will no longer be available for events,” the site now reads. “Thanks to everyone who enjoyed a few moments in these remarkable spaces.” The arts center is also now closed.
Meanwhile, developers for the new condo units were acquired by Toll Brothers, a leading builder of luxury homes, in February 2020.
“Atlanta and Nashville are vibrant housing markets with favorable demographics and strong population growth,” Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release. “As we continue to execute on our strategy of broadening our range of geographies, product lines and price points, we are thrilled to have the Thrive team join the Toll Brothers family.
“Thrive, which brings a diverse product offering to urban in-fill locations, complements our recent acquisitions of Sabal Homes in South Carolina and Sharp Residential in Atlanta and enables us to continue the expansion of our operations in the dynamic Southeast.”