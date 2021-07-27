277-unit housing development coming to Chosewood Park

Most recently, 420 McDonough Blvd was home to the Chosewood Healing Arts center and Chosewood Ballroom. The 4,500 square foot event space could seat 300 people and was available for by-the-event rentals or on a recurring basis, according to the website.

“We are sad to say that the Ballroom will no longer be available for events,” the site now reads. “Thanks to everyone who enjoyed a few moments in these remarkable spaces.” The arts center is also now closed.

Meanwhile, developers for the new condo units were acquired by Toll Brothers, a leading builder of luxury homes, in February 2020.

“Atlanta and Nashville are vibrant housing markets with favorable demographics and strong population growth,” Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release. “As we continue to execute on our strategy of broadening our range of geographies, product lines and price points, we are thrilled to have the Thrive team join the Toll Brothers family.

“Thrive, which brings a diverse product offering to urban in-fill locations, complements our recent acquisitions of Sabal Homes in South Carolina and Sharp Residential in Atlanta and enables us to continue the expansion of our operations in the dynamic Southeast.”