2020 Gift Guide: Ideas for stocking stuffers

Make Christmas morning merrier with lots of stocking stuffer treasures ranging from edible to entertaining and uplifting to just the right thing to help someone keep track of life’s essentials. Fill your family and friends’ stockings with an assortment of delectable confectionaries including lollipops and customizable hot cocoa, an electronic gadget that will be music to their ears, a few good books and friendly reminders of just how awesome each person is. Good things do come in small packages, so most presents will fit in standard stockings and cater to a variety of ages. And while more is merrier, in this case, saving is worth celebrating since all 14 items in this list are under $25. Look at your list, check twice and wrap up shopping in a few clicks since most items can be shipped, just not in Santa’s sleigh.
Buy books. A good book is a great gift for those who want to celebrate their downtime quietly. For a complex blend of Chinese culture coupled with hopes and fears, families who fight and forgive plus a healthy dose of empathy, curl up with a beautifully written short story collection called “Useful Phrases for Immigrants” by May-lee Chai. $16.95, blairpub.com. A heartbreaking yet triumphant tale about fighting for your dreams is a treasure found in the novel “The Girl with the Louding Voice” by Abi Daré. Treat kids to a heartwarming story of love and family in “Early Sunday Morning,” written by New York Times bestselling author and Atlanta local, Denene Millner. $17.99, barnesandnoble.com.
Friendly reminder. It’s been a challenging year for many people, but kind words offer a lasting pick me up in the form of “You’re Awesome” decals by Chasing Paper x Darcy Miller. Thanks to the adhesive back, notes can post can anywhere — on a mirror, near a door, workspace or even in the car — for daily confidence boosts like “You Can Do It” and “You’re A Catch.” $8, chasingpaper.com.
That’s sweet. Celebrate the holidays with budget-friendly sweets such as peppermint lollipops, a treehouse gingerbread kit and holiday gummies from the Wondershop, an exclusive Target brand. For those looking for a cup of cheer, opt for the hot cocoa bar which features hot chocolate plus mix-ins like whipped cream and candy cane pieces all packaged in petite jars. Lollipops, $1.99-$3.99. Gingerbread kit, $9.99. Gummies, $2.99. Hot cocoa, $9.99, target.com.
Wrap it up. Workout without worrying about your hair with moisture-wicking performance headbands by Gymwrap. Created by actress Nicole Ari Parker, the headbands are designed to keep moisture from your hair and allow heat to escape so your hairdo stays in place; they also have adjustable ties for just-the-right fit and are machine washable. Various colors, $19.95, thegymwrap.com.
Going somewhere? For adventures big and small, a reusable dandelion vintage tote is ideal for transporting groceries and other essentials. Available at Binders Art Supplies and Frames, the 100% cotton heavyweight tote features an interior pocket and beautiful imagery from the Cavallini archives. The tote is also great for transporting a bevy of after-Christmas finds. $15.99. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-682-6999, bindersart.com.
Back on track. For the person who misplaces keys, bags or phones, stick a TileMate from Amazon in their stocking. The small gadget is equipped with a Bluetooth tracker and links to an easy-to-use app that rings when activated within 200 feet. Farther away? No problem. There’s a feature that finds the last location of the item. $24.99, amazon.com.
Skin deep. For the guy who wants to maintain his beard, the original ultimate beard care kit from Bulldog Skincare for Men offers everything he needs in one holiday package: shampoo, conditioner, oil, balm, a comb and a pair of scissors. $19.99. bulldogskincare.com.
Something’s brewing. Bring a taste of Vietnam to someone’s home without leaving yours by gifting organic, pesticide-free coffee beans by Fat Milk. The Màu Xanh blue roast beans are grown abroad by local farmers and packaged in the United States with flavors that evoke chocolate, molasses and toasted almonds. Available in whole beans or ground. $18, fatmiilk.com.
Sound of music. Instead of singing in the shower solo, use a water-resistant speaker by SoundBot to amplify your performance. Compatible with a variety of phones and tablets, the speaker features up to six hours of playtime, hands-free talking for adjusting the volume and skipping songs and a suction cup to keep it secure in the shower. When warm weather returns, the speaker can be used outdoors as well. $14.99, amazon.com.