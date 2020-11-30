2020 Gift Guide: Ideas for stocking stuffers

That’s sweet. Celebrate the holidays with budget-friendly sweets such as peppermint lollipops, a treehouse gingerbread kit and holiday gummies from the Wondershop, an exclusive Target brand. For those looking for a cup of cheer, opt for the hot cocoa bar which features hot chocolate plus mix-ins like whipped cream and candy cane pieces all packaged in petite jars. Lollipops, $1.99-$3.99. Gingerbread kit, $9.99. Gummies, $2.99. Hot cocoa, $9.99, target.com.

Stuff everyone's stocking with a variety of sweet treats including a peppermint lollipop and holiday gummies. Courtesy of Target Credit: Janelle Olson Credit: Janelle Olson

Gummies, $2.99. Courtesy of Target Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Gingerbread kit, $9.99. Courtesy of Target Credit: Janelle Olson Credit: Janelle Olson

Wrap it up. Workout without worrying about your hair with moisture-wicking performance headbands by Gymwrap. Created by actress Nicole Ari Parker, the headbands are designed to keep moisture from your hair and allow heat to escape so your hairdo stays in place; they also have adjustable ties for just-the-right fit and are machine washable. Various colors, $19.95, thegymwrap.com.

Going somewhere? For adventures big and small, a reusable dandelion vintage tote is ideal for transporting groceries and other essentials. Available at Binders Art Supplies and Frames, the 100% cotton heavyweight tote features an interior pocket and beautiful imagery from the Cavallini archives. The tote is also great for transporting a bevy of after-Christmas finds. $15.99. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-682-6999, bindersart.com.

A reusable dandelion vintage tote, $15.99. Courtesy of Binders Art Supplies and Frames Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Back on track. For the person who misplaces keys, bags or phones, stick a TileMate from Amazon in their stocking. The small gadget is equipped with a Bluetooth tracker and links to an easy-to-use app that rings when activated within 200 feet. Farther away? No problem. There’s a feature that finds the last location of the item. $24.99, amazon.com.

Skin deep. For the guy who wants to maintain his beard, the original ultimate beard care kit from Bulldog Skincare for Men offers everything he needs in one holiday package: shampoo, conditioner, oil, balm, a comb and a pair of scissors. $19.99. bulldogskincare.com.

Something’s brewing. Bring a taste of Vietnam to someone’s home without leaving yours by gifting organic, pesticide-free coffee beans by Fat Milk. The Màu Xanh blue roast beans are grown abroad by local farmers and packaged in the United States with flavors that evoke chocolate, molasses and toasted almonds. Available in whole beans or ground. $18, fatmiilk.com.

Fat Milk, $18 Courtesy of Kory Powell Photography Credit: Kory Powell Photography Credit: Kory Powell Photography

Sound of music. Instead of singing in the shower solo, use a water-resistant speaker by SoundBot to amplify your performance. Compatible with a variety of phones and tablets, the speaker features up to six hours of playtime, hands-free talking for adjusting the volume and skipping songs and a suction cup to keep it secure in the shower. When warm weather returns, the speaker can be used outdoors as well. $14.99, amazon.com.