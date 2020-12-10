2020 Gift Guide: Helps others stay healthy, fit and well

Hey shorty. Stylish shorts are just the thing to get him going in the gym, outdoors and more. FivebyFive offers a purposeful double-layer pair with built-in compression to help prevent muscle fatigue and strains. As a bonus, there’s a tight-lock phone pocket on the inner layer so that he feels comfortable. $59, fivebyfive.cc.

A knockout. Get in the habit of punching while protecting hands with a pair of boxing gloves from local gym, Fit9. The 14-ounce gloves feature Velcro fasteners and breathable material and are available in black or white. For those who want to test run their gift, the gym offers one free fitness class, inclusive of an assortment of boxing sessions. $50. 3231 Cains Hill Lace NW, Atlanta. 404-310-2965, fit9atl.com.

Looking for a knockout gift? Try a pair of boxing gloves. Courtesy of Milk & Butter Social Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Take a stand. If you’re gifting boxing gloves, an Everlast freestanding reflex bag pairs up nicely as part of the present. This one sits on a metal frame and has a spring-mounted design to help improve training speed, agility and hand-eye coordination. $62. walmart.com.

Free gift. Please someone’s palate with a downloadable cookbook called “Everyday Seafood Recipes” by Dish on Fish which features more than 50 quick and easy seafood dishes. The e-cookbook is ideal for pescatarian eating, which is inclusive of fruit, vegetables, legumes, dairy and foods found in a vegetarian diet plus the addition of seafood. Give this item to everyone on your list via email or print a copy, have it spiral bound wrap it under the tree as a physical gift. Free, dishonfish.com.

Give everyone an e-cookbook filled with pescatarian dishes. Best of all, the cookbook is free. Courtesy of The National Fisheries Institute’s Dish on Fish Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Work it out. For anyone looking to snapback, drop a few work-from-home pounds or maintain a regular total body workout regimen, the TRX Home2 System is the perfect present to create an at-home or outdoors gym. The system features a branded suspension trainer, two anchors and a subscription to the app. Users of all levels can customize their workout thanks to adjustable foot cradles and a simplified seven-step approach for a better body when it’s time to kickstart those new year fitness resolutions. $199.95, TRXTraining.com.

Use a suspension trainer, two anchors and a subscription to the TRX app to credit a fitness regimen at home or outdoors. Courtesy of TRX Credit: Robert Houser Credit: Robert Houser

Sleep tight. After workouts, cooking, painting and achieving fitness goals, indulge in wellness in the form of many a good night’s sleep with a Linoto 100% linen bedding set which includes flat and fitted sheets plus two pillowcases or shams. Available in an array of colors, the linen is sourced in Belgian mills and handcrafted in the U.S. Sets are pre-washed, but when things get dirty, the linens can be machine washed and dried. $269-$369, linoto.com.

After achieving fitness goals (or even thinking about them), get some rest on 100% linen bedding sourced in Belgium and made in Hudson Valley, New York. Courtesy of Linoto Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cover up. When heading to public places like gyms or parks, follow face-covering safety guidelines. A reusable UA sportsmask by Under Armour is available in an assortment of sizes for the right facial fit and features a structured design for comfort and breathability, water-resistant outer layer fabric on the ear loops. $30. underarmour.com.