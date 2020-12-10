2020 Gift Guide: Helps others stay healthy, fit and well

Fitness and wellness may be key on your family and friends’ wish or New Year’s resolution list. So, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution curated nine options to kickstart or help folks stick with their journey, including a cover-up that’s ideal for public workout spaces and a free e-cookbook that can be gifted to all. Some presents cater to fitness goals like total body workouts and boxing; other items are meant for wellness, like a fun painting activity as well as bed linens for a good night’s rest. There’s a lot going on in the world today but taking time for self-care, in any form, is important for you, too.
Stay in place. A good mat with grip and thick cushioning is essential to yoga sessions, and a brightly colored Life Energy reversible one sets the tone for comfortable practices. Two color options allow users to pick the right shade for their mood while closed-cell surfaces seal out odors and bacteria after a good workout of all kinds. The mat, which is over five feet long, is also comfortable to just lie on for days that require quiet time to connect within. $30.99, macys.com.
Credit: Handout
Wet paint. Let go of pent-up pandemic stress, and indulge in wellness via painting. The Splatter Studio offers hour-long messy but fun painting sessions for folks who want to splatter paint and take home their 16x20 inch canvas abstract work of art. Guests receive a disposable poncho, shoe covers, gloves and goggles to keep clothes clean. Paints and brushes are included in each session. Since a minimum of two persons is necessary for each session, this activity also doubles as a date night out. Participants are required to wear face masks. $50 per person. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-487-3820, thesplatterstudio.com.
Credit: Handout
Hey shorty. Stylish shorts are just the thing to get him going in the gym, outdoors and more. FivebyFive offers a purposeful double-layer pair with built-in compression to help prevent muscle fatigue and strains. As a bonus, there’s a tight-lock phone pocket on the inner layer so that he feels comfortable. $59, fivebyfive.cc.
A knockout. Get in the habit of punching while protecting hands with a pair of boxing gloves from local gym, Fit9. The 14-ounce gloves feature Velcro fasteners and breathable material and are available in black or white. For those who want to test run their gift, the gym offers one free fitness class, inclusive of an assortment of boxing sessions. $50. 3231 Cains Hill Lace NW, Atlanta. 404-310-2965, fit9atl.com.
Credit: Handout
Take a stand. If you’re gifting boxing gloves, an Everlast freestanding reflex bag pairs up nicely as part of the present. This one sits on a metal frame and has a spring-mounted design to help improve training speed, agility and hand-eye coordination. $62. walmart.com.
Free gift. Please someone’s palate with a downloadable cookbook called “Everyday Seafood Recipes” by Dish on Fish which features more than 50 quick and easy seafood dishes. The e-cookbook is ideal for pescatarian eating, which is inclusive of fruit, vegetables, legumes, dairy and foods found in a vegetarian diet plus the addition of seafood. Give this item to everyone on your list via email or print a copy, have it spiral bound wrap it under the tree as a physical gift. Free, dishonfish.com.
Credit: Handout
Work it out. For anyone looking to snapback, drop a few work-from-home pounds or maintain a regular total body workout regimen, the TRX Home2 System is the perfect present to create an at-home or outdoors gym. The system features a branded suspension trainer, two anchors and a subscription to the app. Users of all levels can customize their workout thanks to adjustable foot cradles and a simplified seven-step approach for a better body when it’s time to kickstart those new year fitness resolutions. $199.95, TRXTraining.com.
Credit: Robert Houser
Credit: Handout
Sleep tight. After workouts, cooking, painting and achieving fitness goals, indulge in wellness in the form of many a good night’s sleep with a Linoto 100% linen bedding set which includes flat and fitted sheets plus two pillowcases or shams. Available in an array of colors, the linen is sourced in Belgian mills and handcrafted in the U.S. Sets are pre-washed, but when things get dirty, the linens can be machine washed and dried. $269-$369, linoto.com.
Credit: Handout
Cover up. When heading to public places like gyms or parks, follow face-covering safety guidelines. A reusable UA sportsmask by Under Armour is available in an assortment of sizes for the right facial fit and features a structured design for comfort and breathability, water-resistant outer layer fabric on the ear loops. $30. underarmour.com.