2% surveyed said they’d trade their kids for a round at Augusta National

Golf’s best will gather next week for the 86th Masters tournament. The only thing coveted more than that green jacket is a chance to play the course at Augusta National.
We mere mortals can only dream of the Amen Corner and Butler Cabin, because Augusta National is a private club you can join only by invitation. But what if your dream came true and the public were able to drive up Magnolia Lane and tee off among the azaleas? What would you be willing to part with for that opportunity?
Time2play, an online gaming site, asked 1,047 golfers — 78.9% male and 21.1% female — from across the United States and Europe just that question.
In terms of cash, respondents earning less than $20,000 a year were willing to shell out, on average, $388 a round. Those making $100,000 annually said they would pay nearly 10 times that amount — $3,189 — for a single loop.
What about things we value other than money?
According to Time2play, 44% of those surveyed — but only 11.6% of the women — said they would shave their head. Not quite as many, 35.8%, said they would give up drinking for a year, but only 21.3% would do so for three years.
The most surprising responses involved offspring, with 3.2% of golfers saying they would be willing to miss the birth of their child — and a shocking 2% willing to place their kids for adoption.
Now that we know respondents are willing to trade everything but their soul to experience 18 holes in Augusta, who are they playing with?
At 22.9%, the top answer was a friend. Dads came in second, with 16.2% of the vote. Third place went to Tiger Woods, who is returning to the Masters this year. Other popular answers included spouses and siblings — along with Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.
