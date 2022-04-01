2% surveyed said they’d trade their kids for a round at Augusta National

According to Time2play, 44% of those surveyed — but only 11.6% of the women — said they would shave their head. Not quite as many, 35.8%, said they would give up drinking for a year, but only 21.3% would do so for three years.

The most surprising responses involved offspring, with 3.2% of golfers saying they would be willing to miss the birth of their child — and a shocking 2% willing to place their kids for adoption.

Now that we know respondents are willing to trade everything but their soul to experience 18 holes in Augusta, who are they playing with?

At 22.9%, the top answer was a friend. Dads came in second, with 16.2% of the vote. Third place went to Tiger Woods, who is returning to the Masters this year. Other popular answers included spouses and siblings — along with Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.