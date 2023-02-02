2 Georgia cities among nation’s top 25 to say ‘I do’ in

Being single can be tough for some people. For unattached Georgians, living in the Peach State doesn’t make it any easier. It also doesn’t make it any more difficult.
According to an analysis by WalletHub, Georgia ranks No. 25 among 2023′s best and worst states for singles. Once these single people decide to unite with one another, however, they are lucky to live in or near Atlanta or Augusta. That’s because those two cities rank No. 5 and No. 22, respectively, in a WalletHub analysis of best places to get married.
To identify the best and worst cities in which to tie the knot, the financial website compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: costs, facilities and services, and activities and attractions.
It then used 26 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for weddings.
Atlanta finished with an overall score of 65.61, ranking No. 3 for facilities and services, No. 13 for activities and attractions, but No. 86 for costs. In addition, the city placed:
- 4th: Venues and event spaces per capita
- 6th: Bridal shops per capita
- 6th: Flower and gift shops per capita
- 11th: Musicians and DJs per capita
- 14th: Videographers and photographers per capita
- 37th: Event planners per capita
- 82nd: Wedding chapels and churches per capita
Augusta’s overall score of 58.82 was good enough to rank it No. 22. In contrast to Atlanta, however, its highest ranking was for cost, at No. 6. In the other two dimensions, Augusta landed fairly low: No. 126 for facilities and services, and No. 120 for activities and attractions.
