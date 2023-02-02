2 Georgia cities among nation’s top 25 to say ‘I do’ in

According to an analysis by WalletHub, Georgia ranks No. 25 among 2023′s best and worst states for singles. Once these single people decide to unite with one another, however, they are lucky to live in or near Atlanta or Augusta. That’s because those two cities rank No. 5 and No. 22, respectively, in a WalletHub analysis of best places to get married.

To identify the best and worst cities in which to tie the knot, the financial website compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: costs, facilities and services, and activities and attractions.