16 things to do MLK weekend in Atlanta

Melissa Huang: “Another Day Another Girl.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 and continuing through March 21. $6-$8. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 770-528-1444. mariettacobbartmuseum.org.

Atlanta artist Melissa Huang is exhibiting her dreamlike oil paintings, prints, sculptures and video art.

Charlie Starr featuring Benji Shanks. 8-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. $32.50. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, Ext. 38186. cocacolaroxy.com.

Charlie Starr, lead vocalist and guitarist for Blackberry Smoke, a Southern rock band, is joined by musician Benji Shanks. Face masks are mandatory, and social distancing will be reserved.

The Dragon’s Lair: A Virtual Escape Experience. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. virtual experience offered by Cobb County Public Library. 770-528-2320. cobbcounty.org.

Solve puzzles to work your way through a game in which a dragon has taken your library book and you need to find and return it.

DeKalb

History Alive: A Salute to the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Jan. 16. $5 for Dunwoody Preservation Trust members, $10 for non-members. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy by viewing iconic photos, quotes and his “I Have a Dream” speech. A limited number of people will be admitted at one time to allow for social distancing.

Radio Astronomy Night: The Rise and Fall of the Arecibo Radio Telescope. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Free. presented by Fernbank Science Center. scott.harris@fernbank.edu. facebook.com.

The at-home planetarium show expands to two hours this week with a presentation from Dr. Loris Magnani, professor of astronomy at the University of Georgia.

Ranger Explorations. 1-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 and 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Included with general admission of $18-$20, free for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Learn about the great outdoors from a Fernbank forest ranger. Face masks are required.

Dan Rodriguez. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. $22 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. eddiesattic.com.

Enjoy the groove-based, bluesy over-toned sound of Dan Rodriguez’ music. You should wear a mask and practice social distancing during check-in and whenever you’re away from your table.

North Fulton

Family Night Hike and Campfire. 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. $12 general admission, $10 CNC members. advance registration required. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055 Ext. 237. chattnaturecenter.org.

Explore nature at night and roast marshmallows over a campfire.

Avalon on Ice. 3-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, continuing through Monday, Jan. 18. Adults $18 including skates, children 9 and under $14 including skates. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000. experienceavalon.com.

Lace up your skates for the last weekend of this ice-skating season at Avalon. Face masks are required, and reservations are suggested.

Todd Wells. 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Free. Currahee Brewing company, 25 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-696-2097. facebook.com.

Hear singer/songwriter Todd Wells play country-tinged rock ‘n’ roll tunes.

Vinyasa Flow Class. 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Free. Crabapple Government Center Yoga, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6100. facebook.com.

Join a yoga class led by instructors at Lift Yoga. Bring your own mat and water and wear a mask when you’re not on your mat. Social distancing will be observed.

Gwinnett

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. Free. Virtual event hosted by United Ebony Society and VIPsocio. facebook.com.

Join in a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County and VIPsocio.

Michael Blackson. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 17. $45-$55. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. #114B, Norcross. 770-724-6400. atlcomedytheater.com.

Laugh along with comedian Michael Blackson, who has been called one of the most original stand-up comics in the country. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Southern Outdoor Fishing Seminar and Expo. 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. $7 and up, free for kids under 2. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500. infiniteenergycenter.com.

Exhibitors will offer fishing, boating, hunting, kayaking and outdoor recreational programs as well as free classes and demonstrations. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Suwanee Superstar. 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. $2 per participant. George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee. 678-277-0910. gwinnettcounty.com.

Bring your best talent and compete to be the first Suwanee Superstar. The grand prize is a $100 Target gift card.