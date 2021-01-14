X

16 things to do MLK weekend in Atlanta

Many of you have a three-day weekend in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Here are some things to do:.Join a live interactive improv show with Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of "Whose Line Is It Anyway" fame.Dan Rodriguez will perform groove-based music this weekend at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.Explore nature at night at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. .Buy items and learn about fishing, boating, hunting and more at the Southern Outdoor Fishing Seminar and Expo

Things To Do | 45 minutes ago
By Mary Caldwell, for the AJC

Looking for something to do this weekend in Atlanta? Several venues are presenting Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs this weekend. You’ll also find a fishing show and family night hike on the calendar.

Check out the following 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

ExploreWhy Martin Luther King Jr.’s father changed their names

Cobb

Colin & Brad Stream of Consciousness. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Virtual show. $35 per device. 770-916-2800. cobbenergycentre.com.

Join “Whose Line Is It Anyway” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood for a live interactive improv show via Zoom.

Melissa Huang: “Another Day Another Girl.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 and continuing through March 21. $6-$8. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 770-528-1444. mariettacobbartmuseum.org.

Atlanta artist Melissa Huang is exhibiting her dreamlike oil paintings, prints, sculptures and video art.

Charlie Starr featuring Benji Shanks. 8-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. $32.50. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, Ext. 38186. cocacolaroxy.com.

Charlie Starr, lead vocalist and guitarist for Blackberry Smoke, a Southern rock band, is joined by musician Benji Shanks. Face masks are mandatory, and social distancing will be reserved.

The Dragon’s Lair: A Virtual Escape Experience. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. virtual experience offered by Cobb County Public Library. 770-528-2320. cobbcounty.org.

Solve puzzles to work your way through a game in which a dragon has taken your library book and you need to find and return it.

ExploreVirtual service opportunity: How you can stay safe this MLK Weekend

DeKalb

History Alive: A Salute to the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Jan. 16. $5 for Dunwoody Preservation Trust members, $10 for non-members. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy by viewing iconic photos, quotes and his “I Have a Dream” speech. A limited number of people will be admitted at one time to allow for social distancing.

Radio Astronomy Night: The Rise and Fall of the Arecibo Radio Telescope. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Free. presented by Fernbank Science Center. scott.harris@fernbank.edu. facebook.com.

The at-home planetarium show expands to two hours this week with a presentation from Dr. Loris Magnani, professor of astronomy at the University of Georgia.

Ranger Explorations. 1-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 and 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Included with general admission of $18-$20, free for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Learn about the great outdoors from a Fernbank forest ranger. Face masks are required.

Dan Rodriguez. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. $22 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. eddiesattic.com.

Enjoy the groove-based, bluesy over-toned sound of Dan Rodriguez’ music. You should wear a mask and practice social distancing during check-in and whenever you’re away from your table.

North Fulton

Family Night Hike and Campfire. 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. $12 general admission, $10 CNC members. advance registration required. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055 Ext. 237. chattnaturecenter.org.

Explore nature at night and roast marshmallows over a campfire.

Avalon on Ice. 3-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, continuing through Monday, Jan. 18. Adults $18 including skates, children 9 and under $14 including skates. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000. experienceavalon.com.

Lace up your skates for the last weekend of this ice-skating season at Avalon. Face masks are required, and reservations are suggested.

Todd Wells. 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Free. Currahee Brewing company, 25 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-696-2097. facebook.com.

Hear singer/songwriter Todd Wells play country-tinged rock ‘n’ roll tunes.

Vinyasa Flow Class. 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. Free. Crabapple Government Center Yoga, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6100. facebook.com.

Join a yoga class led by instructors at Lift Yoga. Bring your own mat and water and wear a mask when you’re not on your mat. Social distancing will be observed.

ExploreVirtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day events at the King Center and MLK historic site in Atlanta

Gwinnett

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. Free. Virtual event hosted by United Ebony Society and VIPsocio. facebook.com.

Join in a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County and VIPsocio.

Michael Blackson. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 17. $45-$55. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. #114B, Norcross. 770-724-6400. atlcomedytheater.com.

Laugh along with comedian Michael Blackson, who has been called one of the most original stand-up comics in the country. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Southern Outdoor Fishing Seminar and Expo. 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. $7 and up, free for kids under 2. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500. infiniteenergycenter.com.

Exhibitors will offer fishing, boating, hunting, kayaking and outdoor recreational programs as well as free classes and demonstrations. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Suwanee Superstar. 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. $2 per participant. George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee. 678-277-0910. gwinnettcounty.com.

Bring your best talent and compete to be the first Suwanee Superstar. The grand prize is a $100 Target gift card.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.