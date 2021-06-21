101 genealogy websites worth checking out

Some of the 21 sites not included on previous lists are CoraWeb.com.au for Australian research; RootsChat.com, the U.K.’s busiest genealogy forum; and rootsIreland.ie, which isn’t free, but has a huge amount of Irish records. There are lots more, of course. If you are still homebound, this would be a great list to go through. See familytreemagazine.com, or check if your local library has a copy.

Allied Invasion of Sicily is lecture topic

Chris Lewis of the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning will speak at noon, July 9, at the Georgia Archives virtual Lunch and Learn. His topic will be “The Allied Invasion of Sicily in 1943.” It’s free. To join via MicrosoftTeams or watch via YouTube, check GeorgiaArchives.org or call 678-364-3710.