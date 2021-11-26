10 Great Ways , to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers.1. , Turkey grilled cheese sandwich with avocado and mozzarella.2. , Turkey quesadillas.3, Bread pudding using leftover bread rolls.4, Stuffing waffles topped with turkey, cranberry sauce and gravy.5, Stuffed mushrooms using leftover stuffing.6. , Fritters using leftover stuffing combined with eggs.7. , Pulled BBQ turkey sandwiches.8, Shepherd's pie using leftover mashed potatoes, vegetables, turkey and gravy. .9. , Milkshakes using leftover pie.10, Breakfast hash using leftover turkey and roasted vegetables