Poll: 1 in 3 parents willing to risk COVID-19 for Thanksgiving

Three-quarters of parents (76%) said kids usually see their extended family on Thanksgiving. Most of these gatherings (88%) include grandparents or other older adults, and 40% involve people traveling out of state.

Explore How to host a virtual Thanksgiving dinner

Among parents whose children usually see extended family on Thanksgiving, 61% said they plan to gather in-person this year, and 18% plan to involve people traveling from out of state.

The poll’s results were released the same day the American Academy of Pediatrics reported a 28% increase in the number of child COVID-19 cases Nov. 5-19. Nearly 1.2 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, AAP reported.

Fourteen states, including Georgia reported more than 30,000 new cases in children. The Peach State was 10th, with 37,193 new cases in children 17 years old and younger. That equates to 9.4% of Georgia’s total number of cases, according to AAP.