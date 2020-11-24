X

Poll: 1 in 3 parents willing to risk COVID-19 for Thanksgiving

1 in 3 Parents Think Holiday Family Gatherings Are Worth Risk of COVID-19. The findings are according to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at Michigan Medicine. 1,500 parents with at least one child age 12 or under were polled. . Our report suggests that while many children have spent less time with relatives during the pandemic, some parents may have a hard time foregoing holiday gatherings in order to reduce COVID-19 risks, Sarah Clark, poll co-director, via CNN. We all know that large public gatherings carry great risks of spreading COVID-19. , Sarah Clark, poll co-director, via CNN. But small and casual social gatherings where people feel most 'safe' are also part of what has been fueling transmission, Sarah Clark, poll co-director, via CNN. Last week, the CDC updated its guidance to urge Americans against traveling for Thanksgiving. . According to Johns Hopkins University, over 250,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. The prudent thing to do for now is to just pull back and just keep it within the family unit that you live with instead of having people from the outside come in, Sarah Clark, poll co-director, via CNN

Coronavirus | 21 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A third of parents said getting or spreading the coronavirus is worth the risk in order to have the family together for Thanksgiving, a new poll revealed.

Nine out of 10 parents surveyed also said there would be grandparents, who are a high-risk group, at their gathering.

ExploreChild cases of COVID-19 up 28% in two weeks

Results of the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Medicine were based on responses from nearly 1,500 parents nationwide with at least one child 12 years old or younger.

The Mott Poll measures “parental attitudes, experiences and priorities regarding health-related issues and trends for US children. The goal of the Mott Poll is to represent the parental perspective in coverage of child health topics.”

Nearly all parents (94%) reported their children get together with extended family for different occasions. Half (51%) said COVID-19 has caused a substantial decrease in the time their children spend with extended family, while 23% reported a slight decrease in time with extended family.

Three-quarters of parents (76%) said kids usually see their extended family on Thanksgiving. Most of these gatherings (88%) include grandparents or other older adults, and 40% involve people traveling out of state.

ExploreHow to host a virtual Thanksgiving dinner

Among parents whose children usually see extended family on Thanksgiving, 61% said they plan to gather in-person this year, and 18% plan to involve people traveling from out of state.

The poll’s results were released the same day the American Academy of Pediatrics reported a 28% increase in the number of child COVID-19 cases Nov. 5-19. Nearly 1.2 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, AAP reported.

Fourteen states, including Georgia reported more than 30,000 new cases in children. The Peach State was 10th, with 37,193 new cases in children 17 years old and younger. That equates to 9.4% of Georgia’s total number of cases, according to AAP.

ExploreCOVID-19 cases among children surge in Georgia

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.