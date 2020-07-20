X

Funeral Services for C.T. Vivian set for Thursday in Atlanta

July 25, 2017 Atlanta - Portrait of C.T. Vivian at his home on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The National Monuments Foundation will be acquiring and managing the world-class library of Atlanta Civil Rights icon, C.T. Vivian. The library will be housed in the new Cook Park in Vine City. Vivian lived in the same Vine City neighborhood that will border Cook Park where his library is to be constructed under a 101-foot Peace Column. The 6,000 volume C.T. Vivian Library is one of the most impressive private collections in the city. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
July 25, 2017 Atlanta - Portrait of C.T. Vivian at his home on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The National Monuments Foundation will be acquiring and managing the world-class library of Atlanta Civil Rights icon, C.T. Vivian. The library will be housed in the new Cook Park in Vine City. Vivian lived in the same Vine City neighborhood that will border Cook Park where his library is to be constructed under a 101-foot Peace Column. The 6,000 volume C.T. Vivian Library is one of the most impressive private collections in the city. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

John Lewis | 34 minutes ago
By Ernie Suggs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
John Lewis' family holds off on Lewis funeral details ahead of Vivian service

Denise Morse was too tired to mourn Friday.

At 3 a.m., her father, civil rights icon C.T. Vivian, died at the age of 95.

She had spent the rest of that morning and day fielding phone calls, meeting with family members and making arrangements.

Then she got a phone call that John Lewis, her father’s partner in the civil rights movement, a man with whom Vivian shared jail cells and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, had also died.

“That was the first time I had cried,” Morse said Monday. “I couldn’t take both of them on the same day.”

As a child, C.T. Vivian's mother and grandmother dressed him in tailored suits, even during the Great Depression. C.T. Vivian is at LEFT. Family Photo
As a child, C.T. Vivian's mother and grandmother dressed him in tailored suits, even during the Great Depression. C.T. Vivian is at LEFT. Family Photo

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

ExploreC.T. Vivian, civil rights hero and intellectual, dead at 95

Now, Morse is planning a funeral.

The private funeral for Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the service will only be opened to the family and will be streamed live online through the church’s website and broadcast by WSB-TV.

Gerald Durley, pastor emeritus at Providence, will deliver the eulogy. Durley met Vivian in 1960 when he was a student at Tennessee State University and a member of the Nashville Student Movement, which Vivian played a key role in.

“I really want to highlight the man I met when I was 18,” Durley said. “C.T. was not a sad man. I want to tell the story of the virtues of a man who lived his life, uplifted the community and the African American community through justice and equality.”

ExploreRead and sign the online guestbook for the Rev. C.T. Vivian

Vivian’s civil rights work dates back to the 1940s when he began staging sit-ins in his hometown of Peoria, Illinois. He would go on to work with students in Nashville and join the early iterations of the Freedom Rides.

On May 24, 1961, he and Lewis were arrested in Jackson, Mississippi and sent to the notorious Parchman Farm. But his trial by fire came in 1965 when he faced down segregationist and Dallas County Sheriff Jim Clark on the steps of the Dallas County courthouse in Selma, Alabama.

Clark was blocking Vivian and dozens of Black citizens who were trying to vote. After being berated by Vivian, a frustrated Clark punched the preacher in the face, knocking him down the stairs.

Vivian got right back up.

C.T. Vivian, integration leader, left, leads a prayer on the courthouse steps in Selma, Ala., February 5, 1965, after Sheriff James Clark, background with helmet, stopped him at the door with a court order. Vivian led hundreds of demonstrators armed with petitions asking longer voter registration hours. Clark arrested them when they refused to disperse. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)
C.T. Vivian, integration leader, left, leads a prayer on the courthouse steps in Selma, Ala., February 5, 1965, after Sheriff James Clark, background with helmet, stopped him at the door with a court order. Vivian led hundreds of demonstrators armed with petitions asking longer voter registration hours. Clark arrested them when they refused to disperse. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Credit: HORACE CORT

Credit: HORACE CORT

ExploreC.T. Vivian's personal journey

The moment galvanized the movement, which eventually led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

“C.T. was the most patient, impatient man I ever met. He was patient with people but impatient with injustice,” Durley said. “And when he left us, it was not at the hand of Jim Clark or a mob. He died peacefully in his bed at the age of 95, knowing what he had accomplished. Surrounded by his family. God gave him a long life.”

Rev. C.T Vivian at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in 2014. KENT D JOHNSON/KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM
Rev. C.T Vivian at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in 2014. KENT D JOHNSON/KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON/AJC

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON/AJC

ExploreObama: C.T. Vivian’s passing marks ‘well-deserved rest'

On Monday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members that Lewis’ family is holding off on announcing his funeral details out of respect for Vivian. After Vivian’s services are held, details about Lewis’ memorial will be released.

Durley said that Vivian, who never promoted himself, might become even bigger in death than he was in life. Morse said the responses she has gotten from all over the world, as well as from former President Barack Obama, might confirm that.

“We were not prepared for the onslaught of activity and shocked by the number of people around the world who have been supportive,” Morse said. “The family is just grateful and proud that he was our dad. We didn’t know how great he was. He was just dad and he left us a legacy that surpasses anything we have hoped for.”

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.