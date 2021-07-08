Christening of John Lewis naval ship will mark one year after his death

The event will be held at the San Diego shipyard where the 742-foot-long ship was built. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a delegation of House members who are attending the event.

That group will include U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican from Pooler who represents Navy bases in southeast Georgia, and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Atlanta, who now holds Lewis’ 5th Congressional District seat.