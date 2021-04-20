Did you know: Woodlands Garden has reopened after a large-scale construction project. Now, visitors can explore the green space, including a stroll through naturally wooded trails. For those who enjoy bird watching, 88 species can be spotted among an array of colorful spring blooms. Expertly designed, the garden includes different plants to appreciate during each season.

Its motto: Woodlands Garden’s vision is to endure as a haven for visitors to experience native plants and wildlife and develop a greater appreciation for and desire to preserve the natural world.