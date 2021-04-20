History: In loving memory of the Morse Family, seven acres of land in DeKalb County, including their private residence on Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue, were given to the community. In 2011, the urban sanctuary Woodlands Garden was incorporated as a nonprofit. It is free and open to the public.
Did you know: Woodlands Garden has reopened after a large-scale construction project. Now, visitors can explore the green space, including a stroll through naturally wooded trails. For those who enjoy bird watching, 88 species can be spotted among an array of colorful spring blooms. Expertly designed, the garden includes different plants to appreciate during each season.
Its motto: Woodlands Garden’s vision is to endure as a haven for visitors to experience native plants and wildlife and develop a greater appreciation for and desire to preserve the natural world.
How you can help: Support with donations can help keep Woodlands Garden a sustainable, quiet, and beautiful greenspace. Volunteers can assist in the office or garden maintenance, such as mulching, pruning, planting and weeding. Others can engage on their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram channels.
To learn more: Visit woodlandsgarden.org or email info@woodlandsgarden.org.