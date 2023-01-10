Wellroot Family Services

Did you know? New inquiries to become a foster family have dropped more than 50% since the pandemic. With a focus on the whole family, Wellroot’s evidence-based programs are designed to keep families together whenever possible, provide short-term foster families when needed, and nurture and educate teens and young adults to break the cycle of trauma in their lives.

Motto: Wellroot is guided by the belief that every child deserves a loving, compassionate and nurturing home.