Wellroot Family Services

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
History: Wellroot Family Services, formerly The United Methodist Children’s Home, is Georgia’s longest-serving child welfare organization. For more than 150 years, Wellroot has provided homes for the state’s most at-risk children, teens, young adults and families.

Did you know? New inquiries to become a foster family have dropped more than 50% since the pandemic. With a focus on the whole family, Wellroot’s evidence-based programs are designed to keep families together whenever possible, provide short-term foster families when needed, and nurture and educate teens and young adults to break the cycle of trauma in their lives.

Motto: Wellroot is guided by the belief that every child deserves a loving, compassionate and nurturing home.

How you can help? Partner with Wellroot to ensure every child is raised in a loving home – become a foster parent, volunteer or donor. To quote one of their foster parents, “It’s not how big your home is; it’s how big your heart is.”

To learn more: Visit Wellroot.org, FosterNow.org, or email Ebony Bethea, recruitment specialist at ebethea@wellroot.org.

