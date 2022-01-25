History: For more than 28 years, VOX ATL has been the place “where teens speak and Atlanta listens.” It started as a newspaper, created by 13 teenagers and 10 adult volunteers.
Did you know: Now, VOX ATL is home to a diverse network of teenagers who publish content online, produce podcasts, videos, opinion pieces, poetry and more. Last year, 95 teens from 46 different schools participated in VOX after-school or summer programs. Programs encourage teen self-expression and teach journalism, audio and video production, and graphic design.
Motto: To lead a youth-voice movement where teens from diverse backgrounds create a stronger, more equitable community through leadership and uncensored self-expression.
How you can help: Financial donations assist VOX ATL in continuing to provide free programming to teenagers in after-school and summer programs. Become a mentor or volunteer by working alongside teenagers in the program. Read and engage with their content online or help spread the word about the organization via social media.
To learn more: Read digital content on voxatl.org, email allison@voxatl.org. Social media, Facebook (@voxrox), Instagram & Twitter (@voxroxatl), Spotify & YouTube (voxatl).
