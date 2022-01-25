Did you know: Now, VOX ATL is home to a diverse network of teenagers who publish content online, produce podcasts, videos, opinion pieces, poetry and more. Last year, 95 teens from 46 different schools participated in VOX after-school or summer programs. Programs encourage teen self-expression and teach journalism, audio and video production, and graphic design.

Motto: To lead a youth-voice movement where teens from diverse backgrounds create a stronger, more equitable community through leadership and uncensored self-expression.