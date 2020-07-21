History: Employees of The Atlanta Georgian, now The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, started The Empty Stocking Fund in 1927 with a shared vision to help parents with limited means give their children gifts at Christmastime. The nonprofit gives away new toys and gifts to tens of thousands of under-served children in metro Atlanta each year.
Did You Know: Last year, The Empty Stocking Fund expanded its programs to include a school supply distribution. This year, the goal is to distribute 47,000 fully stocked backpacks to metro area students in need.
Motto: ESF brings joy to the lives of disadvantaged children by providing essential supplies for school and toys and gifts during the holiday season. The organization supports positive social and emotional development and academic success for children throughout the year.
How You Can Help: Roll up your sleeves and help stuff backpacks with school supplies. Individual and corporate financial donations provide ESF with the resources to continue purchasing gifts, backpacks, school supplies and more.
To Learn More: Visit emptystockingfund.org or email info@emptystockingfund.org.