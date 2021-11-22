Did you know: A large homeless camp, also known as “The Hill,” is one of the sites where The Elizabeth Foundation works, building relationships to open a path for rehabilitation (addictions, mental disorders, physical impairments). Every Sunday afternoon, they provide food and clothing. People also receive help with housing resources, hygiene supplies, hotel stays, MARTA cards, job placement, payment for medications and more.

Motto: Regardless of life’s circumstances, every human being has an inherent worth and deserves to be treated with dignity.