Did you know: In 2021, StandUp for Kids served 646 youth through their Street Outreach and Mentor Programs. Depending on the need, youth are provided emergency food, clothing, toiletries, transportation assistance, retail gift cards and other resources. The Mentor Program – where youth meet one-on-one with mentors bi-monthly throughout the school year – has a 96% graduation or stay-in-school outcome.

Motto: Ending the cycle of youth homelessness, one life at a time.