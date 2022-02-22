History: For 18 years, StandUp for Kids has offered at-risk youth ages 14 through 24 shelter, food, medical services and other resources and assistance. The volunteer-based Atlanta chapter serves as a mobile service center for homeless teens and those who are at risk of homelessness.
Did you know: In 2021, StandUp for Kids served 646 youth through their Street Outreach and Mentor Programs. Depending on the need, youth are provided emergency food, clothing, toiletries, transportation assistance, retail gift cards and other resources. The Mentor Program – where youth meet one-on-one with mentors bi-monthly throughout the school year – has a 96% graduation or stay-in-school outcome.
Motto: Ending the cycle of youth homelessness, one life at a time.
How you can help: To become a mentor, attend a virtual orientation, then commit to one year of building a relationship with a child in one of 10 local high schools. Donations from an Amazon wish list or financial contributions help support programs.
To learn more: Visit www.standupforkids.org/atlanta or email atlanta@standupforkids.org
