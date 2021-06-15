History: In 2000, a group of concerned citizens organized an emergency shelter for abused children living in Lumpkin County. The 90-day shelter provided assessment and stabilization services, while giving the Department of Family and Children Services time to find the most appropriate placement for the children.
Did you know: Today, Rainbow Children’s Home is a home that accepts up to eight girls, ages 12-18, from any Georgia county. The average stay is four months, but a child may stay as long as needed. Each child receives individualized care and trauma-specific services including medical, dental, counseling, educational and spiritual support.
Its motto: Providing hope, security, and opportunity.
How you can help: Virtual donations can be made on the Rainbow Children’s Home website. Sponsor a girl’s field trip to the Atlanta Zoo, Six Flags, Georgia Aquarium or other local attractions. Gift card donations to restaurants or Walmart are always welcome.
To learn more: Visit rainbowchildrenshome.org or email melinda@rainbowchildrenshome.org.