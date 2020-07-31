Did You Know: All cats at Purr Nation Cat Alliance receive medical care and are placed in foster homes until their right forever homes are available. So far this year, 245 cats have been adopted and 325 cats have been rescued. Purr Nation Cat Alliance has partnerships with Cobb, Calhoun and Clayton county animal shelters and other organizations to give cats the attention, love and home needed to thrive.

Motto: To strengthen the human-cat bond through rescue and adoption.