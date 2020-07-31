History: Tara Lopez and registered veterinary technician Stacey Richolson were brought together by one small cat, Tic-Tac. Tic-Tac was born with disabilities and in need of care. In 2018, the two women started Purr Nation Cat Alliance to create a place where cats, such as Tic-Tac, could receive medical attention and live in a foster or forever home.
Did You Know: All cats at Purr Nation Cat Alliance receive medical care and are placed in foster homes until their right forever homes are available. So far this year, 245 cats have been adopted and 325 cats have been rescued. Purr Nation Cat Alliance has partnerships with Cobb, Calhoun and Clayton county animal shelters and other organizations to give cats the attention, love and home needed to thrive.
Motto: To strengthen the human-cat bond through rescue and adoption.
How You Can Help: Use your professional skills, whether in social media, marketing or administrative support to volunteer with Purr Nation Cat Alliance. Get involved by becoming a foster or adoptive cat parent. Make a financial donation to support the veterinarian care, food and other services provided.
To Learn More: Visit purrnation.org or email volunteer@purrnation.org.