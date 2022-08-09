History: In 1992, John Hope Bryant started Operation HOPE. Bryant’s vision was to create an ecosystem around financial literacy that served to empower underserved communities in Los Angeles. By 2022, this inspiration led to many partnerships, including with the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Public Schools to start a savings account program and teach financial literacy to students and parents at no cost.
Did you know: Today, Operation HOPE’s headquarters are in Atlanta, with nearly 200 financial literacy centers around the country called HOPE Inside locations. The organization is best known as “America’s Financial Coach for All,” and its services are free for everyone.
Motto: The mission of Operation HOPE is to expand economic opportunity through financial literacy and access to resources, making free enterprise work for everyone.
How you can help: Volunteers can teach credit, marketing, or bookkeeping. They also can serve as a business owner role model. Become an Operation HOPE client or tell someone you know about the organization. Make a financial donation to support the organization’s ability to continue providing free counseling and other services to people in need.
To learn more: Visit operationhope.org or email priscilla.wanyeki@operationhope.org or phone 404-941-2919.
