History: In 1996, two women went from continuous addiction to hope and recovery with housing and treatment support from Mary Hall Freedom Village. Two years later, services expanded to include children, veterans and families.
Did you know: Over the years, more than 18,000 women and countless children and veterans have received support – from housing and treatment programs to child care, career development and medical and behavioral care. People who enter Mary Hall Freedom Village can receive care for as long as it takes to end addictions and break the cycle of homelessness.
Its motto: We will love you until you learn to love yourself.
How you can help: Mary Hall Freedom Village welcomes volunteers to their Family Service Center to read to a child, train women on interviewing or job skills, assist in the medical clinic, and more. Donations of food and toiletries, as well as financial donations, are always appreciated.
To learn more: Visit www.maryhallfreedomvillage.org or email Kimberly.Thomas@mhfh.org.