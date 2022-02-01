Hamburger icon
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

History: In 2010, Living Walls invited local, national and international artists to paint murals around Atlanta, giving birth to its first annual street art conference. These one-of-a-kind murals depict images of culturally diverse communities and experiences.

Did you know: In 2021, a total of 15 public art projects were created, and Living Walls invested more than $100,000 to give Black artists a platform to learn about mural making and showcase their work. In addition, Adult Swim Mural Project rotates artists every six months, at least once a year – with a recent expansion to create three murals in New Orleans and plans to continue in other cities.

Motto: More than murals.

How you can help: Find out about their work and where murals are located by following Living Walls @livingwallsatl on their social media platforms. Learn about volunteer opportunities from their Instagram posts. Making financial donations allow more artists to create public art.

To learn more: Visit www.livingwallsatl.com, or email tatiana@livingwallsatl.com.

Angela K. Walker
Investigations
