History: In 2010, Living Walls invited local, national and international artists to paint murals around Atlanta, giving birth to its first annual street art conference. These one-of-a-kind murals depict images of culturally diverse communities and experiences.
Did you know: In 2021, a total of 15 public art projects were created, and Living Walls invested more than $100,000 to give Black artists a platform to learn about mural making and showcase their work. In addition, Adult Swim Mural Project rotates artists every six months, at least once a year – with a recent expansion to create three murals in New Orleans and plans to continue in other cities.
Motto: More than murals.
How you can help: Find out about their work and where murals are located by following Living Walls @livingwallsatl on their social media platforms. Learn about volunteer opportunities from their Instagram posts. Making financial donations allow more artists to create public art.
To learn more: Visit www.livingwallsatl.com, or email tatiana@livingwallsatl.com.
