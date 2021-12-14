ajc logo
X

Live Healthy & Thrive Foundation

Students participate in their school gardening program sponsored by Live Healthy & Thrive Foundation. Courtesy of Live Healthy & Thrive Foundation
Caption
Students participate in their school gardening program sponsored by Live Healthy & Thrive Foundation. Courtesy of Live Healthy & Thrive Foundation

Credit: contrib

Credit: contrib

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
3 hours ago

History: In 2010, Lori A. Manns founded Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc. to teach children about the connection between food, nutrition and exercise and how it can affect their health.

Did you know: Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation adopts a school to donate a garden each year. Children gain hands-on experience by planting and harvesting vegetables and learning how to cook healthy meals. Each year, five high school seniors receive $1,000 scholarships, and one senior will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Motto: The mission of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation is to educate, activate, motivate and empower youth in the areas of academic achievement, fitness and total wellness.

How you can help: Become a volunteer of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation to support the special events and programs that teach the importance of a healthy lifestyle at an early age. Or become a board member or ambassador by contacting the organization. Financial donations are tax-deductible and always welcome.

To learn more: Visit livehealthyandthriveyouth.org or email info@livehealthyandthriveyouth.org.

About the Author

Angela K. Walker
Editors' Picks
The Latest
State childhood leader writes book explaining pandemic to little ones
2h ago
Photography project helps those who struggle express themselves
Volunteer gives countless hours to help those in need
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top