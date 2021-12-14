Live Healthy & Thrive Foundation

Did you know: Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation adopts a school to donate a garden each year. Children gain hands-on experience by planting and harvesting vegetables and learning how to cook healthy meals. Each year, five high school seniors receive $1,000 scholarships, and one senior will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Motto: The mission of Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation is to educate, activate, motivate and empower youth in the areas of academic achievement, fitness and total wellness.