Inspire Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC

History: Twenty years ago, HouseProud Atlanta began as a program of the Atlanta Community ToolBank. The program provides no-cost home repairs to seniors, primarily in Fulton County. As requests for repairs kept growing, HouseProud became a stand-alone nonprofit in 2011.

Did You Know: HouseProud is on track to make home repairs for more than 150 seniors, veterans, and disabled citizens this year. The nonprofit helps those with an average monthly income $1,200 or less with critical repairs such as roofing, plumbing, electrical and wheelchair ramps. Currently repairs are being done by contractors and licensed professionals – while adhering to pandemic safety guidelines.

Motto: Keeping Atlanta seniors warm, safe and dry.

How You Can Help: Making a financial contribution will help meet home repair demands – especially since volunteer groups are on hold. HouseProud encourages participation in the Be Neighborly Campaign. Its website has a list of ideas on caring for neighbors, such as going to the store, picking up prescriptions or mowing a lawn.

To Learns More: Visit houseproudatlanta.org or email info@houseproudatlanta.org.

