Did you know: Today, H.O.M.E. serves at least one family a week. These deserving families can have a fresh start with pots and pans, sofa and dining sets, new beds and linens, towels and more. Each year, more than 1,000 coats are given away and delivered through a partnership program with Delivering Good, Burlington and others.

Motto: H.O.M.E., Inc.’s mission is extending love to the home, restoring hope in the heart, and offering help through healing hands to single mothers facing hardship.