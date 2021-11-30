History: The acronym H.O.M.E. stands for Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure. Since 2014, this 501(c)3 nonprofit organization has given hundreds of single mothers and their children something to look forward to: a completely furnished home. Since its inception, a nominal delivery fee has been the only charge.
Did you know: Today, H.O.M.E. serves at least one family a week. These deserving families can have a fresh start with pots and pans, sofa and dining sets, new beds and linens, towels and more. Each year, more than 1,000 coats are given away and delivered through a partnership program with Delivering Good, Burlington and others.
Motto: H.O.M.E., Inc.’s mission is extending love to the home, restoring hope in the heart, and offering help through healing hands to single mothers facing hardship.
How you can help: Donations large and small, from lamps to new beds, housewares, and furniture are greatly appreciated. Volunteers can assist with loading and unloading trucks, unpacking boxes, sorting linens, and organizing items in the warehouse. Financial contributions are welcome.
To learn more: Visit www.home2heart.org/ or email info@home2heart.org or phone 678-964-4328.
