History: For a quarter of a century, Georgia Organics has served local farmers and fosters connection between farmers, communities and eaters.
Did you know: Georgia Organics’ services include farmer consulting, workshops and access to the resources to grow and sustain a healthy farm business. Community collaboration, farmer advocacy and farm-to-school are key initiatives for the organization.
Motto: Georgia Organics’ mission is to invest in organic farmers for the health of our communities and the land.
How you can help: Become a member of Georgia Organics, find a local farmer, or support online the Good Food Guide (gfg.georgiaorganics.org) and purchase fresh produce directly from farmers. Stay connected with news and stories by signing up for their monthly newsletter or through social media @georgiaorganics. Donations assist with their advocacy work, grant fundin, and bringing healthy food to communities across Georgia.
To learn more: Visit georgiaorganics.org or email communications@georgiaorganics.org.
