History: Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Atlanta is a local affiliate of a national nonprofit organization that gives away bicycles to those in need. The group accepts bikes, refurbishes them and celebrates with a giveaway event in December.
Did You Know: FB4K Atlanta partners with local organizations, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, International Rescue Committee and Atlanta Public Schools. In 2019, youngsters in metro Atlanta received more than 1,000 donated and refurbished bicycles from the group.
Motto: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta is on a mission to help all children have a happier, healthier childhood by providing bicycles to those most in need.
How You Can Help: Donate gently used or new bikes any time of the year at The Spindle, 659 Auburn Ave., Atlanta, or visit fb4katl.org for other locations. Volunteer in the warehouse to help give an old bike a new life.
To Learn More: Visit fb4katl.org, email info@fb4katl.org, or follow FB4K Atlanta on social media.