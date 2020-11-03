History: Founded in 1978, Focused Community Strategies has established a national reputation as a multi-faceted community development organization that creates healthy, sustainable, and restorative communities. FCS has a comprehensive approach towards community development organized around economic development, mixed-income housing, neighborhood engagement and training.
Did You Know: Since 2000, FCS has partnered with builders to develop, construct, or restore more than 200 properties in South Atlanta’s historic district. In the past decade, FCS opened Carver Market offering fresh, affordable food, and Community Grounds, a local coffee shop.
Motto: Neighboring, dignity and development are at the core of everything we do.
How You Can Help: Participate in the Pride for Parents annual toy drive by donating toys or shopping for Amazon and Target wish-list items. Shop at the Carver Market or grab a cup of coffee at Community Grounds. Donations assist South Atlanta residents who have been affected by the pandemic with mortgage, rent and utilities.
To Learns More: Visit fcsministries.org or email joi@fcsminitries.org.