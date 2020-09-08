Face masks are a gift of gratitude from South Korea to Atlanta-based missionaries

About 650 missionaries from Atlanta-based UM Global Ministries – the worldwide mission and development arm of The United Methodist Church – helped South Korea rebuild after the Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953.

About 100 of those missionaries are still living – five in Georgia – including James T. Laney, a former president of Atlanta’s Emory University and former U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

Laney, 92, said he was “dumbfounded” when Yonsei University Health System made a gift to him and other retired missionaries of a supply of “really good and comfortable” protective face masks.

“It was a wonderful and thoughtful as well as generous gesture,” said Laney, who was a missionary in South Korea from 1959 to 1964 and later ambassador under President Bill Clinton.

Thomas Kemper, general secretary of UM Global Ministries, said the 10,000 face masks are “a moving testimony to the heartfelt love” of South Koreans for those who served The United Methodist Church throughout the years as evangelists, church planters, doctors, nurses, social workers, and teachers.

“The generosity of Severance Hospital (a part of Yonsei University Health System) will enable us to provide urgently needed face masks to retired missionaries who for many years served selflessly in Korea and other countries throughout the world,” Kemper said.

South Korea has been praised internationally for bringing COVID-19 under control in the first five months of the outbreak without ordering lockdowns or paralyzing the country’s economic and health systems. Masks were a critical part of that effort, as were aggressive testing, contract tracing, and social distancing, officials there have said.

Chong Hun Jeong, a chaplain at Severance Hospital in Seoul, said the South Korean government recently made a large gift of protective face masks to foreign veterans and their families.

“Seeing this news,” the hospital and chaplains “thought of the missionaries and their families, he said.

“We also wanted to express our gratitude to them,” Jeong said.

Missionaries were forced to leave South Korea during World War II but returned once Japan lost the war.

“They greatly contributed to helping the orphans, the disabled, and the sick caused by the Korean War,” Jeong said.

Severance Hospital would not have been expanded to 4,100 beds or built a reputation as Korea’s best medical facility were it not for the missionaries’ work, he said.

Laney said South Korea “looked like total destruction” at the end of the Korean War. The country was still very impoverished but showing signs of improving when he and his family were there as missionaries at Yonsei University, he said.

But in the decades since then, South Korea has been transformed. Once one of the poorest nations in the world, it is now a developed and high-income country, ranking 4th in Asia in the gross domestic product and 12th in the world.

And look who’s now offering the helping hand.

“They [the South Koreans] are doing so well with the coronavirus that they can send help to the United States,” Laney said. “I think this is an interesting commentary on life. It turned around 180 degrees in this regard.”

MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE DONATION

