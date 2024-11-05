Determined advocate helping others with developmental disabilities

Haythorn, who has Down Syndrome, already has a long list of specifics she’d like the council to address on housing, minimum wage and education for Georgians living with disabilities. One of her biggest priorities is the expansion of Medicaid, something Kemp opposes.

Advocacy isn’t new for Haythorn — it’s her life’s passion. For years, she’s been relentless in honing her skills, whether it’s speaking up for the disability community or showcasing her talent in Special Olympics swimming.

This year, she completed a four-year post-secondary program on public policy at Georgia Tech, a big step toward her dream of one day walking across a stage to receive a bachelor’s degree in her field.

“I live and breathe it,” she said of public policy.

After college, Haythorn envisions herself at the U.S. Capitol, fighting for disability rights at the highest level.

Her dedication shines through in every step she’s taken. According to Tianna Faulkner, media director for the council, “She has always been vocal and constant in improving and educating herself around disability rights.”

Haythorn is practically a fixture at the state Capitol, speaking up at the annual Advocacy Day under the Gold Dome and meeting individually with lawmakers, sharing her vision for a more inclusive future.

“It’s been an amazing experience for me,” she said.

When she’s not advocating, Haythorn may be in the pool or out pursuing one of her many interests — reading, singing, dancing, and going out to dinner or a movie with friends.

She’s a longtime member of the Decatur Family YMCA swim team and has competed for 14 years in the Georgia Special Olympics.

“She loves to lead the pep rallies,” said Beth Costello, director of the Decatur Family Y’s Aquatics & Adaptive Program.

Reflecting on her most recent win — first place in the 100-meter — Haythorn said, smiling: “Everybody was practically weeping that I won. My fans can’t get enough of me.”

On the council, she joins a powerful network: By law, 60% of its members have to be people living with a developmental disability or have a close family member with a disability, giving a strong voice to the community they represent. One major accomplishment of the council was the creation of Georgia Tech’s EXCEL program, the specialized program that Haythorn completed earlier this year.

Currently, Haythorn lives independently in an apartment in the back of her parents’ home. She credits her can-do spirit to her parents who always told her she could do anything.

She works part-time at the Decatur Family Y as an adaptive programming specialist, planning everything from pool parties to holiday gatherings for about 60 young Y members with disabilities.

Costello said Haythorn has the right perspective, outlook, positivity and creativity for the job.

Haythorn helps participants understand: “You can succeed. You can do whatever you want to do,” Costello said. “I know one day I am going to see Martha on Capitol Hill.”

To learn more about the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, visit gcdd.org

To learn more about Georgia Tech’s program, Expanding Career, Education, and Leadership Opportunities for Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (or EXCEL), visit excel.gatech.edu/home.

To learn more about programs at the Decatur Family YMCA, go to: www.decaturymca.org

To reach Martha Hayhorn on Instagram: Mᴀʀᴛʜᴀ Mᴀʏ & Tʜᴇ Mᴏɴᴅᴀʏs (@andthemondays) • Instagram photos and videos

