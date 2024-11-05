Breaking: Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot, dies
Inspire Atlanta
Inspire Atlanta

Determined advocate helping others with developmental disabilities

She was recently appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to a state board that champions their cause.
Martha Haythorn gets in the pool at the Decatur YMCA. She was recently appointed by Gov. Kemp to serve on the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities. Martha has been a recent student at Georgia Tech and has Down Syndrome. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Phil Skinner

Phil Skinner

Martha Haythorn gets in the pool at the Decatur YMCA. She was recently appointed by Gov. Kemp to serve on the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities. Martha has been a recent student at Georgia Tech and has Down Syndrome. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION (Phil Skinner)
By Nancy Badertscher – For the AJC
57 minutes ago

From the classroom to the boardroom, Martha Haythorn is driven by one mission: to make life better for people with disabilities.

The 24-year-old from Decatur was appointed this summer by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities and is determined to use her council seat as a platform for change.

Martha Haythorn, who has Down Syndrome, works part-time at the Decatur Family YMCA & swims regularly in the Special Olympics. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Phil Skinner

icon to expand image

Phil Skinner

Haythorn, who has Down Syndrome, already has a long list of specifics she’d like the council to address on housing, minimum wage and education for Georgians living with disabilities. One of her biggest priorities is the expansion of Medicaid, something Kemp opposes.

Advocacy isn’t new for Haythorn — it’s her life’s passion. For years, she’s been relentless in honing her skills, whether it’s speaking up for the disability community or showcasing her talent in Special Olympics swimming.

Martha Haythorn of Decatur and other members of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities pose for a picture with Gov. Brian Kemp after their swearing-in ceremony. Haythorn, who has Down Syndrome, wants to spend her life advocating for the rights of the disabled. She is pictured on the front row, second from the right. Courtesy of Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities

Photo courtesy of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities

icon to expand image

Photo courtesy of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities

This year, she completed a four-year post-secondary program on public policy at Georgia Tech, a big step toward her dream of one day walking across a stage to receive a bachelor’s degree in her field.

“I live and breathe it,” she said of public policy.

In addition to swimming, Martha Haythorn enjoys reading, singing, dancing, and going out to dinner or a movie with friends. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Phil Skinner

icon to expand image

Phil Skinner

After college, Haythorn envisions herself at the U.S. Capitol, fighting for disability rights at the highest level.

Her dedication shines through in every step she’s taken. According to Tianna Faulkner, media director for the council, “She has always been vocal and constant in improving and educating herself around disability rights.”

Haythorn is practically a fixture at the state Capitol, speaking up at the annual Advocacy Day under the Gold Dome and meeting individually with lawmakers, sharing her vision for a more inclusive future.

“It’s been an amazing experience for me,” she said.

When she’s not advocating, Haythorn may be in the pool or out pursuing one of her many interests — reading, singing, dancing, and going out to dinner or a movie with friends.

She’s a longtime member of the Decatur Family YMCA swim team and has competed for 14 years in the Georgia Special Olympics.

“She loves to lead the pep rallies,” said Beth Costello, director of the Decatur Family Y’s Aquatics & Adaptive Program.

Reflecting on her most recent win — first place in the 100-meter — Haythorn said, smiling: “Everybody was practically weeping that I won. My fans can’t get enough of me.”

On the council, she joins a powerful network: By law, 60% of its members have to be people living with a developmental disability or have a close family member with a disability, giving a strong voice to the community they represent. One major accomplishment of the council was the creation of Georgia Tech’s EXCEL program, the specialized program that Haythorn completed earlier this year.

Martha Hayhorn loves fun. But she says she "eats and breathes public policy." Courtesy of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities

Robin Henson

icon to expand image

Robin Henson

Currently, Haythorn lives independently in an apartment in the back of her parents’ home. She credits her can-do spirit to her parents who always told her she could do anything.

She works part-time at the Decatur Family Y as an adaptive programming specialist, planning everything from pool parties to holiday gatherings for about 60 young Y members with disabilities.

Costello said Haythorn has the right perspective, outlook, positivity and creativity for the job.

Haythorn helps participants understand: “You can succeed. You can do whatever you want to do,” Costello said. “I know one day I am going to see Martha on Capitol Hill.”

To learn more about the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, visit gcdd.org

To learn more about Georgia Tech’s program, Expanding Career, Education, and Leadership Opportunities for Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (or EXCEL), visit excel.gatech.edu/home.

To learn more about programs at the Decatur Family YMCA, go to: www.decaturymca.org

To reach Martha Hayhorn on Instagram: Mᴀʀᴛʜᴀ Mᴀʏ & Tʜᴇ Mᴏɴᴅᴀʏs (@andthemondays) • Instagram photos and videos

HELP US CELEBRATE EVERYDAY HEROES

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is looking for inspiring Georgians – “Everyday Heroes” – who are making a difference, big or small, in their communities. Do you know someone who is going above and beyond to help others? Someone helping transform their community? Someone whose acts of kindness bring out the best in all of us? We’d like to hear from you – give us your ideas so we can all celebrate these extraordinary Georgians. Please submit your nominations via email to Nicole.Williams@AJC.com.

About the Author

Nancy Badertscher
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Advocates for people with disabilities urge Atlanta to invest in sidewalks citywide
Placeholder Image

Annie Mayne

Cobb schools revise graduation process after Sprayberry exclusion
Placeholder Image

Patricia Murphy

Patricia Murphy: ‘Women’s rights’ top issue for these Harris voters in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Emily Whitten

Morgan County holds fall festival for special needs students
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Mary Reed

3D technology gives Sandy Springs girl a new perspective on the world
Lifelong postcard collector surpasses world record
To Africa with love: Former orphan gives back with help from his customers
Featured
Placeholder Image

AJC/AP

Polls open in Georgia as Harris, Trump eye historic election: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Sheriff says deputies followed protocol during arrests at Georgia-Florida game