History: Founded in 1999, the Delta Pilots Charitable Fund is supported by individual contributions from pilots at Delta Air Lines.
Did You Know: During the pandemic, Blessings in a Backpack received $100,000 to provide food to children in seven cities. Over the past 20 years, more than $2 million were given to charitable organizations such as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Angel’s House and the MDE School. Funds allocated to the school helped with purchasing an electronic screening board for special-needs children.
Motto: The Delta Pilots Charitable Fund promotes the health, education and welfare of America’s most valuable resource – our children.
How You Can Help: One of the best ways to help is to volunteer or donate to children’s organizations in your community. Encourage children’s organizations that need support to apply for grants from Delta Pilots Charitable Fund. Your financial donations to the fund are always welcome.
To Learns More: Visit deltapilotscharitablefund.org or email dpcf@alpa.org.