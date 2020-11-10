Did You Know: During the pandemic, Blessings in a Backpack received $100,000 to provide food to children in seven cities. Over the past 20 years, more than $2 million were given to charitable organizations such as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Angel’s House and the MDE School. Funds allocated to the school helped with purchasing an electronic screening board for special-needs children.

Motto: The Delta Pilots Charitable Fund promotes the health, education and welfare of America’s most valuable resource – our children.