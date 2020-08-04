Breaking News

Gwinnett outlines phase-in plan for face-to-face classes starting end of this month

Crossroads Community Ministry

Crossroads Community Ministry
Crossroads Community Ministry

Credit: Picasa

Credit: Picasa

Inspire Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC

History: Crossroads Community Ministry started feeding sandwiches to the homeless in 1974 and now it is serving hot meals to an average of 175 people a day. In 1996, the ministry became a nonprofit organization with expanded services.

Did You Know: In 2019, in partnership with other organizations, Crossroads Community Ministry assisted 4,200 clients with services, including helping them obtain birth certificates, state identification and shelter. The ministry also provides case management, transportation, mail-room services, employment support and clothing for job interviews. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people continue to rely on these resources and services.

Motto: Crossroads Community Ministries provides access to resources that empower people experiencing homelessness to progress toward economic and personal stability.

How You Can Help: Contact Crossroads Community Ministry about preparing hygiene kits or lunch meals. You can also donate money or household items, such as bedding. A full list of needed items is available through Amazon.

To Learn More: Visit crossroadsatlanta.org or email info@crossroadsatlanta.org.

