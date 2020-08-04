Did You Know: In 2019, in partnership with other organizations, Crossroads Community Ministry assisted 4,200 clients with services, including helping them obtain birth certificates, state identification and shelter. The ministry also provides case management, transportation, mail-room services, employment support and clothing for job interviews. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people continue to rely on these resources and services.

Motto: Crossroads Community Ministries provides access to resources that empower people experiencing homelessness to progress toward economic and personal stability.