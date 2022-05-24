History: In early 2000, a group of college students came together to pick overlooked apples and enjoy an annual apple cider festival. By 2009, the students had collected four thousand pounds of apples in one season, and the idea to start Concrete Jungle and donate the extra apples to local food pantries was born.
Did you know: Today, Concrete Jungle runs an orchard of fruit trees in Stone Mountain and a half-acre farm in Southwest Atlanta. Concrete Jungle has donated more than 1.5 million pounds of fresh food and produce in partnership with other farms and organizations. Each year, volunteers assist with picking unused fruit and produce from streets, parks and yards.
Motto: Concrete Jungle’s mission is to transform overlooked and underutilized fruit trees and land into a healthy food source for communities in need.
How you can help: Volunteers can sign-up online to participate in one of Concrete Jungle’s ongoing harvesting events or participate in their annual family-friendly fundraiser, the “Spectacular Fruit Ramble” on May 28. Financial assistance to Concrete Jungle helps families get the nutrition they need.
To learn more: Visit www.concrete-jungle.org or email info@concrete-jungle.org. Buy tickets for the Fruit Ramble at tinyurl.com/fruitramble.
