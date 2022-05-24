Did you know: Today, Concrete Jungle runs an orchard of fruit trees in Stone Mountain and a half-acre farm in Southwest Atlanta. Concrete Jungle has donated more than 1.5 million pounds of fresh food and produce in partnership with other farms and organizations. Each year, volunteers assist with picking unused fruit and produce from streets, parks and yards.

Motto: Concrete Jungle’s mission is to transform overlooked and underutilized fruit trees and land into a healthy food source for communities in need.