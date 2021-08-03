History: In 1981, the rich history of caring for children in foster care began with The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc. CHRIS 180 stands for Creativity, Honor, Respect, Integrity, Safety, with 180 representing the change they hope for their clients.
Did you know: CHRIS 180 serves children, youth and families through expansive programs, including seven counseling centers for mental and behavioral health, a housing program for young adults, housing assistance for those experiencing homelessness and job and life skills training.
Its motto: CHRIS 180 is Changing Directions. Changing Lives.
How you can help: Volunteers can assist with making hygiene or welcome home kits or by purchasing holiday gifts. Donations of clothing, gift cards, game and sports items for children living in foster homes are needed. Financial contributions can help CHRIS 180 serve more people.
To learn more: Visit CHRIS180.org or email info@CHRIS180.org.