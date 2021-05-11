ajc logo
Camp Horizon

Courtesy of Camp Horizon

Credit: Picasa

Inspire Atlanta | 56 minutes ago
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC

History: Nearly 40 years ago, a few like-minded friends wanted to give children experiencing trauma or abuse a reason to hope. In 1982, Camp Horizon began with only a couple of youths camping in the parking lot of a local church.

Did you know: Camp Horizon provides free year-round, life-enriching experiences for young people. Children ages 8-11 enjoy a week-long summer camp; those who are 12-17 can participate in a leadership program; and 18-24-year-olds receive life skills training, participate in service projects and become peer leaders.

Its motto: A New Day, A Better Day, Is On the Horizon.

How you can help: Camp Horizons is looking for camp counselors or mentors. Making a financial donation will support their summer camp, annual holiday parties, gift-wrapping parties and family dinner events. You can bring more awareness to the organization through social media.

To learn more: Visit camphorizon.net or email tonya.malone@camphorizon.net.

