History: Nearly 40 years ago, a few like-minded friends wanted to give children experiencing trauma or abuse a reason to hope. In 1982, Camp Horizon began with only a couple of youths camping in the parking lot of a local church.
Did you know: Camp Horizon provides free year-round, life-enriching experiences for young people. Children ages 8-11 enjoy a week-long summer camp; those who are 12-17 can participate in a leadership program; and 18-24-year-olds receive life skills training, participate in service projects and become peer leaders.
Its motto: A New Day, A Better Day, Is On the Horizon.
How you can help: Camp Horizons is looking for camp counselors or mentors. Making a financial donation will support their summer camp, annual holiday parties, gift-wrapping parties and family dinner events. You can bring more awareness to the organization through social media.
To learn more: Visit camphorizon.net or email tonya.malone@camphorizon.net.