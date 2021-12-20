Beloved Marist class leads to significant artwork

“It’s very important to know why the Holocaust happened so it will never happen again,” said Lake Degitz.

“My biggest takeaway from this class is that anti-Semitism existed many years before the Holocaust started,” said Layne Sherman.

“Before the class, I hadn’t understood why the Catholic Church had stood to the side during the Holocaust,” said Lyric Hoff.

Given that Marist is a Catholic school, the class analyzes in depth the role of the Church in the persistent antisemitism of the past 2,000 years, as well as the Church’s efforts to make amends.

Unexpectedly, this topic led to another expansion of “Bearing Witness” – the acquisition of a significant work of art, a large cast-bronze sculpture recently installed on campus to symbolize these efforts.

Caption “Synagoga and Ecclesia in Our Time” sculpture. Courtesy of Photosynthesis Studio 2021 Credit: Devon McKenna Caption “Synagoga and Ecclesia in Our Time” sculpture. Courtesy of Photosynthesis Studio 2021 Credit: Devon McKenna Credit: Devon McKenna

Called “Synagoga and Ecclesia in Our Time,” the sculpture is an enlightened reinterpretation of the statues called “Ecclesia and Synagoga” that adorned Medieval European churches and affected attitudes into modern times.

Shown traditionally as a pair of graceful young women, Ecclesia, representing the Church, was crowned, serene and victorious, while Synagoga, representing the Jewish people, was blindfolded, sad and defeated.

The rest of the sculpture’s title comes from the Nostra Aetate (In Our Time), a declaration signed in 1965 at Vatican II, stating that the Church “rejects nothing that is true and holy” in other religions and specifically rejects the common teaching that the Jews were guilty of deicide.

Marist’s acquisition of the sculpture began in the fall of 2015, when Murphy read that Pope Francis had come to St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to bless a new bronze sculpture that reinterprets the ancient symbols of Ecclesia and Synagoga. He called the sculptor, Joshua Koffman, and asked if he would consider creating a second one for Marist. He said he would.

“I marched right into Father Roland’s office and pitched the statue,” said Murphy. “I gave a 20-minute presentation on these two female figures, how the new depiction is so powerful. The new work takes a terrible past and reimagines a better future. He was sold right away.”

It took a full six years for the school to raise the funds and Koffman to create the final work he calls a “monument.” At a ceremony involving leaders from both the Catholic and Jewish communities of metro Atlanta, the sculpture “Synagoga and Ecclesia in Our Time” was unveiled on Oct. 13. The school website says its purpose is to “inspire current and future generations of students to live a life of friendship with the Jewish people.”

The sculpture shows two equally serene and beautiful young women, Synagoga on the left and Ecclesia on the right, facing each other, holding their sacred texts. The effect on a viewer is so profound it defies words, yet the meaning is clear in a way only art can convey.

The paradox of the Holocaust is “the more you study it, the less you understand it,” said Murphy. “The thing that gives us forward motion is art.”

