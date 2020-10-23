History: In 2010 Atlanta Music Project started an after-school program to teach string and band instruments to underserved children. Twenty children from Atlanta participated.
Did You Know: Today, the Atlanta Music Project reaches more than 350 children per year in grades 1-12 through its after-school music programs, private lessons and performance ensembles. All programs are free, including the advanced middle and high school choir and orchestra training. A new performance and education center houses office, conference, rehearsal and concert space.
Motto: To empower underserved youth to realize their possibilities through music.
How You Can Help: Donate money to help purchase instruments. Purchase a ticket and attend “Cooking Notes” a virtual live cooking fundraiser, featuring Iron Chef Hugh Acheson. The Nov. 15 event, includes learning how to cook a holiday meal, and viewing children’s performances.
To Learns More: Visit atlantamusicproject.org or email info@atlantamusicproject.org.