Atlanta Music Project

By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC

History: In 2010 Atlanta Music Project started an after-school program to teach string and band instruments to underserved children. Twenty children from Atlanta participated.

Did You Know: Today, the Atlanta Music Project reaches more than 350 children per year in grades 1-12 through its after-school music programs, private lessons and performance ensembles. All programs are free, including the advanced middle and high school choir and orchestra training. A new performance and education center houses office, conference, rehearsal and concert space.

Motto: To empower underserved youth to realize their possibilities through music.

How You Can Help: Donate money to help purchase instruments. Purchase a ticket and attend “Cooking Notes” a virtual live cooking fundraiser, featuring Iron Chef Hugh Acheson. The Nov. 15 event, includes learning how to cook a holiday meal, and viewing children’s performances.

To Learns More: Visit atlantamusicproject.org or email info@atlantamusicproject.org.

