History: Atlanta Dream Center opened its doors in 2003 with a mission to rescue men, women and children from sex trafficking and homelessness. The nonprofit’s youth prevention programming, which works to cultivate positive relationships, started in 2018.
Did You Know: In Atlanta, more than 7,000 people are homeless, and 646,000 children live in poverty. Thousands of teens and adults are victims of sex trafficking. Atlanta Dream Center works with partners and the community to provide a holistic approach to care and restoration.
Motto: Atlanta Dream Center is on the frontlines every day rescuing men and women out of homelessness and sex trafficking, and preventing vulnerable children from becoming victims.
How You Can Help: Volunteer for one of the rescue hotlines or the street team. Trained volunteers are needed to lead classes and activities or serve as awareness ambassadors. Financial donations keep the Atlanta Dream Center and its Safe Home for women going.
To Learns More: Visit atldreamcenter.com or call 404-817-3502.