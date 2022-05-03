History: Since 1986, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter has given relief to more than 5,000 homeless families by providing a free and secure place of shelter for their children during the day. By the mid-1990s, a shift toward holistically serving families evolved and emotional and social services support were added.
Did you know: Through education partnerships, mothers can get their GED, take college courses, or obtain professional certifications. With corporate partnerships, mothers have access to paid internships that may lead to permanent jobs. ACS also assists with securing temporary housing with plans to acquire a multi-family housing unit.
Motto: The Atlanta Children’s Shelter’s mission is to break the cycle of poverty for families facing homelessness by building pathways to long-term self-sufficiency and providing quality early childhood education.
How you can help: Volunteers are needed to read to children, serve breakfast or lunch and help with shelter projects. For parents, volunteer help is needed with mock interviews and resume writing. Financial donations are always welcome.
To learn more: Visit www.acsatl.org or email info@acsatl.org.
