Did you know: Through education partnerships, mothers can get their GED, take college courses, or obtain professional certifications. With corporate partnerships, mothers have access to paid internships that may lead to permanent jobs. ACS also assists with securing temporary housing with plans to acquire a multi-family housing unit.

Motto: The Atlanta Children’s Shelter’s mission is to break the cycle of poverty for families facing homelessness by building pathways to long-term self-sufficiency and providing quality early childhood education.