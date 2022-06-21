ajc logo
History: Atlanta Birth Center opened its doors in 2016. As Atlanta’s only free-standing accredited birth center and one of the few nonprofit birth centers in the country, individuals can choose to have highly skilled midwives as their primary care providers during pregnancy, birth and postpartum in a holistic and customized approach.

Did you know: Each year, Atlanta Birth Center attends more than 400 births. Women say they like having true partners in their healthcare, and report feeling safe and heard by midwives. Women also receive pregnancy and health education, physical and emotional support, and participate in various support groups. With support from midwives, women have lower cesarean rates, pre-term births, and low birth weight babies.

Motto: Atlanta families and those in our surrounding communities have a safe and welcoming alternative to hospital birth.

How you can help: Donations are always welcome. The center also provides general women’s health services, free orientations and online groups.

To learn more: Visit www.atlantabirthcenter.org or call 404-474-2770.

