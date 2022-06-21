Did you know: Each year, Atlanta Birth Center attends more than 400 births. Women say they like having true partners in their healthcare, and report feeling safe and heard by midwives. Women also receive pregnancy and health education, physical and emotional support, and participate in various support groups. With support from midwives, women have lower cesarean rates, pre-term births, and low birth weight babies.

Motto: Atlanta families and those in our surrounding communities have a safe and welcoming alternative to hospital birth.